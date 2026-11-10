/Iran's 'secret' weapon: Cyberattacks, military bases & fear across Europe

Is Iran opening a new front in its confrontation with the West? France has accused the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps of orchestrating cyberattacks on around 700 supermarket and retail sites, allegedly manipulating refrigeration systems and causing huge food losses and fires. Meanwhile, U.S. officials suspect Iran-linked hackers targeted freezers at military commissaries across six American bases. The U.S. has today moved nine refuelling tankers and three Ospreys from RAF Mildenhall airbase in UK following a reported Iranian threat, according to media reports. Earlier, B-1 bombers were withdrawn from RAF Fairford amid fears of a suspected drone plot. And across Europe, dozens of flights have faced bomb hoaxes, although investigators have found no confirmed Iran connection. Is cyber sabotage becoming a new weapon in the conflict?