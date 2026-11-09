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Keralam launches single-window system to speed up investments
Keralam launches single-window system to speed up investments
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Nov 09, 2026, 23:29 IST
| Updated:
Nov 09, 2026, 23:29 IST
Kerala has introduced the SARAL Keralam Act to replace outdated single-window clearance systems and speed up investment approvals across the state.
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