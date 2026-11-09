LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Videos
  • /Keralam launches single-window system to speed up investments

Keralam launches single-window system to speed up investments

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 09, 2026, 23:29 IST | Updated: Nov 09, 2026, 23:29 IST
Keralam launches single-window system to speed up investments
Kerala has introduced the SARAL Keralam Act to replace outdated single-window clearance systems and speed up investment approvals across the state.

Trending Topics

trending videos