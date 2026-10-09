/A super El Nino is brewing: Record-breaking ocean heat could change weather worldwide

A potential Super El Nino is drawing attention as unusually warm ocean temperatures raise questions about the future of global weather patterns. El Nino, a natural climate phenomenon involving warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the central and eastern tropical Pacific Ocean, can influence rainfall, droughts, heatwaves, and storm activity around the world. If a strong event develops, it could intensify existing weather extremes and affect agriculture, water supplies, and vulnerable communities. Scientists are monitoring ocean conditions and climate forecasts to assess the likelihood and potential strength of the event.