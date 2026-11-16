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ASEAN summit: India seeks inclusive and stable Indo-Pacific

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 16, 2026, 21:14 IST | Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 21:14 IST
ASEAN summit: India seeks inclusive and stable Indo-Pacific
Prime Minister Narendra Modi received a warm and colorful welcome in Manila, Philippines, on November 16, 2026, to attend the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit.

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