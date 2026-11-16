/Punjab: BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal set for a reunion?

Seat-sharing talks between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its old ally, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), are in their final stages, according to sources. A finalisation of the arrangement, followed by an announcement, could come as early as “around Guru Nanak Jayanti", a source privy to the developments said. Though a few issues remain to be ironed out, the BJP is likely to contest 47-48 seats if sources are to be believed. Punjab has 117 Assembly seats.