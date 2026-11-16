/Nuclear showdown: China refuses to play by Trump-Putin rules

The world's three biggest nuclear powers are preparing for an unprecedented meeting in Shenzhen. Donald Trump, Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin are expected to meet on November 19, 2026, as Washington pushes for a new nuclear arms-control agreement. But China is refusing to play by America's rules. With an estimated 620 nuclear warheads, Beijing has a much smaller arsenal than the United States and Russia. Yet China is expanding rapidly, adding around 100 warheads annually since 2023. The collapse of the New START treaty in February has removed the last major limits on American and Russian strategic nuclear weapons. Trump wants China included in a new agreement. Xi argues that Beijing cannot accept equal restrictions when Washington and Moscow possess vastly larger arsenals.