/Finance forward launches at India blockchain week in Mumbai

Join Johan Castell and Kanishka Sarkar as they launch Finance Forward in Mumbai during India Blockchain Week. This new weekly show will feature interviews with regulators, corporate leaders and stakeholders in Tokenization, Technology and the trust needed to be built for the future of finance. As the Indian government takes regulation and initiatives forward to modernise financial technologies like tokenization using blockchain technology, the industry met in Mumbai to discuss the road ahead and what the rollout will look like in the year to come. We also interviewed Binance's APAC head, SB Seker on the recent crypto heist of over $6.3 billion and how the hack was dealt with in relation to platform users and partners.