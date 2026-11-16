/Supriya Sule breaks silence on NCP merger buzz

Published: Nov 16, 2026, 21:29 IST | Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 21:29 IST
Nationalist Congress Party (SP) working president and MP Supriya Sule on Saturday said discussions over a possible merger between the two rival NCP factions had come to an end following the death of her brother and former Maharashtra deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar.
Her remarks come amid speculation over a possible reunion between the factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar, with leaders from both sides now ruling out any immediate merger.