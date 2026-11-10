/Delhi pollution crisis: Missing Diwali night data reveals shocking pollution spike

Published: Nov 10, 2026, 23:29 IST | Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 23:29 IST
Delhi’s air pollution crisis continues to raise serious concerns as missing data from Diwali night leaves questions about the actual extent of the pollution spike. With firecrackers, changing weather conditions and rising emissions contributing to deteriorating air quality, concerns are mounting over the impact on public health. The missing readings highlight the need for greater transparency and accurate monitoring of Delhi’s pollution levels.