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Inside China’s GJ-11 stealth drone and its hidden firepower

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 10, 2026, 20:14 IST | Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 20:14 IST
Inside China’s GJ-11 stealth drone and its hidden firepower
China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Air Force has released new footage of the GJ-11 stealth unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV), also known as the Xuanlong.

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