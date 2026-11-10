/Doctors may soon reverse heart attack damage, Cambridge makes a breakthrough

Published: Nov 10, 2026, 23:44 IST | Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 23:44 IST
Scientists at the University of Cambridge have achieved a major medical breakthrough by developing a treatment that "reawakens" heart muscle cells to repair damage after a heart attack. Published in the journal Nature Cardiovascular Research, this experimental therapy has successfully regenerated damaged heart tissue and improved heart function in animal models. British Heart Foundation medical director Prof. Bryan Williams called the advancement "the Holy Grail for cardiologists."