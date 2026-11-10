/Watch how UFO outran America's top fighter | Trump drops UFO bombshell | Aliens are here

Donald Trump has revealed that U.S. Air Force pilots told him they encountered a mysterious round object flying past an F-22 fighter jet at three times its speed. Trump described the pilots as credible, but said he was not much of a believer in UFOs. He has not disclosed when or where the encounter took place, and the sighting has not been independently verified. The comments come amid renewed scrutiny of unexplained aerial phenomena, Pentagon investigations and demands for greater access to classified government data. So what did the pilots see? And what does the government know?