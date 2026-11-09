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Gadi Eisenkot announces open doors for all parties to join coalition

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 09, 2026, 21:44 IST | Updated: Nov 09, 2026, 21:44 IST
Gadi Eisenkot announces open doors for all parties to join coalition
Gadi Eisenkot announced that he is inviting all political factions and members of the Knesset to join his coalition provided they agree to his core principles.

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