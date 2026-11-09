/Gaza sand embankment collapse kills Five, including Three children

Published: Nov 09, 2026, 09:29 IST | Updated: Nov 09, 2026, 09:29 IST
At least five Palestinians, including three children and two women, were killed after a sand embankment collapsed onto tents sheltering displaced families in Deir al-Balah, central Gaza. The collapse occurred amid heavy rainfall and strong winds battering the region. Five others were injured, while rescue teams continued searching for missing people. The incident has further worsened the plight of displaced Palestinians living in makeshift shelters.