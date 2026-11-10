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UK's drug addiction crisis: 1.2 million britons now roll up Cannabis every single day

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 10, 2026, 22:59 IST | Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 22:59 IST
UK's drug addiction crisis: 1.2 million britons now roll up Cannabis every single day
According to a new study, an estimated 1.2 million people in UK use cannabis every day. Also, it found that middle-aged people are twice as likely to use it daily as compared to younger people.

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