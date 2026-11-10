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UK's drug addiction crisis: 1.2 million britons now roll up Cannabis every single day
UK's drug addiction crisis: 1.2 million britons now roll up Cannabis every single day
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Nov 10, 2026, 22:59 IST
| Updated:
Nov 10, 2026, 22:59 IST
According to a new study, an estimated 1.2 million people in UK use cannabis every day. Also, it found that middle-aged people are twice as likely to use it daily as compared to younger people.
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