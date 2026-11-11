/ Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle to appear in federal court

Published: Nov 11, 2026, 10:59 IST | Updated: Nov 11, 2026, 10:59 IST
FBI agents have arrested Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, in Florida. The 82-year-old has been charged with one count of possessing child sexual abuse material, following an investigation involving two storage units in the Los Angeles area. US prosecutors say investigators seized around 78 items containing suspected illegal material. Markle is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.