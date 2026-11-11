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Who is Gaurav Srivastava, American spy and alleged conman

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 11, 2026, 22:59 IST | Updated: Nov 11, 2026, 22:59 IST
Who is Gaurav Srivastava, American spy and alleged conman
In July, India-born businessman Gaurav Srivastava was accused of posing as a CIA agent to secure defence contracts in Indonesia. According to a new report, he served as an informant for FBI.

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