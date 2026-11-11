/Iran unveils underground missile city as Rubio says U.S. does not need another war

Published: Nov 11, 2026, 22:29 IST | Updated: Nov 11, 2026, 22:29 IST
Iran has unveiled footage of what it describes as a newly established underground missile city, showcasing its military infrastructure and missile capabilities amid continuing tensions with the United States. The development comes as US Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Washington does not need another war, signalling the administration's position amid rising regional tensions. Is Tehran sending a message to Washington, and what does Rubio's statement mean for the future of US-Iran relations? Watch Gravitas for the latest developments.