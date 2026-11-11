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Terrifying: Rogue AI could trigger 12k nukes in minutes! Emergency Trump, Xi & Putin talks

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 11, 2026, 22:29 IST | Updated: Nov 11, 2026, 22:29 IST
Terrifying: Rogue AI could trigger 12k nukes in minutes! Emergency Trump, Xi & Putin talks
Inside the terrifying secret race between Washington, Beijing, and Moscow. Military commanders across the globe have deployed autonomous artificial intelligence. Some are being linked into nuclear early-warning networks, submarine tracking systems, and strategic command bunkers. Experts and UN warn that a single machine hallucination, algorithmic failure, or covert cyberstrike could misread ordinary sensor data as an all-out nuclear launch. With 12,187 nuclear weapons ready across the globe, humanity sits on the edge of a doomsday. Ahead of the crucial APEC summit, Donald Trump, Xi Jinping, and Vladimir Putin are attempting to build emergency safeguards before automated machines seize the nuclear trigger forever.

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