/David Walliams faces sexual misconduct allegations

British comedian and children's author David Walliams is facing allegations of sexual misconduct involving multiple women, including claims of grooming teenage girls. A joint investigation by The Guardian and ITV News detailed allegations spanning several years, including an accusation of sexual assault involving a 15-year-old girl. Walliams has denied the allegations, saying he is not a sexual predator and has not broken the law. A UK High Court rejected his bid to prevent the reports from being published.