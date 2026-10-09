/California builds a bridge for animals: A safer crossing for mountain lions

Published: Oct 09, 2026, 13:36 IST | Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 13:36 IST
California is building a wildlife crossing bridge to help mountain lions and other animals safely cross busy highways. The project aims to reduce wildlife-vehicle collisions, reconnect fragmented habitats, and provide animals with safer routes between natural areas. The initiative marks an important step toward protecting California’s wildlife while improving road safety for motorists. Wildlife crossings like this can help preserve biodiversity and support the long-term survival of mountain lions as urban development and roads continue to divide their habitats.