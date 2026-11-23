Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends the ceremonial reception for Nepal's Prime Minister Balendra Shah at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi. Shah is on a two-day state visit to India, marking his first bilateral visit since taking office in March 2026. The visit includes high-level talks on trade, connectivity, energy and infrastructure cooperation. Both leaders are also expected to review the full range of India-Nepal relations and discuss regional and international issues of mutual interest.