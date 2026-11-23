India are closing in on a historic Test victory against New Zealand in Wellington. The visitors need just five more wickets to seal the win on Day 5 of the first Test. India are chasing their first Test victory on New Zealand soil since 2009, ending a 17-year drought. A commanding first-innings total of 720/9 declared has put Shubman Gill's side in a strong position. Jasprit Bumrah and the Indian bowling attack are now looking to finish the job.