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Trump ousts Sean Cairncross over lacking cyber credentials
Trump ousts Sean Cairncross over lacking cyber credentials
Edited By
WION Video Desk
Published:
Nov 22, 2026, 21:14 IST
| Updated:
Nov 22, 2026, 21:14 IST
President Donald Trump removed White House National Cyber Director Sean Cairncross amid reports that he lacked strong cybersecurity credentials and following a series of major U.S. technology outages.
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