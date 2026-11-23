Published: Nov 23, 2026, 08:14 IST | Updated: Nov 23, 2026, 08:14 IST
US President Donald Trump has reportedly said he is 'inclined' to resume military action against Iran. The remarks come amid uncertainty over the future of the US-Iran conflict. Washington and Tehran remain locked in tensions over regional security and military developments. Trump's statement has raised fresh questions about the possibility of renewed hostilities. The developments are being closely watched amid heightened tensions across the Middle East.