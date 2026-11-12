/IAF's Gajraj sets IL-76MD altitude record at Nyoma

Published: Nov 12, 2026, 10:29 IST | Updated: Nov 12, 2026, 10:29 IST
The Indian Air Force's Gajraj, the IL-76MD heavy-lift transport aircraft, has set an altitude record at Nyoma airfield in eastern Ladakh. The achievement highlights the IAF's ability to operate heavy transport aircraft in challenging high-altitude conditions. The milestone could strengthen India's military logistics, troop movement and supply capabilities along the strategically important Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.