/Jensen Huang's dramatic fall: Two affairs, suspected China spy link and NVIDIA crisis

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is reportedly facing a potential leadership crisis, with the company's board preparing to consider his removal, according to The Wall Street Journal. The report follows allegations involving two extramarital relationships, including one with Megaspeed executive Alice Huang, whom US intelligence officials reportedly believe has links to Chinese intelligence. Huang has also been linked to a second alleged relationship with senior Nvidia executive Kimberly Powell. The reported developments come just days after Nvidia's board publicly expressed confidence in his leadership. Nvidia shares reportedly fell around 8% in after-hours trading.