/Pope Leo acknowledges sexual abuse within Catholic Church

Published: Nov 13, 2026, 08:14 IST | Updated: Nov 13, 2026, 08:14 IST
Pope Leo XIV has acknowledged the deep pain caused by sexual abuse within the Catholic Church, calling on Church leaders to respond with truth, justice, forgiveness and accountability. During his visit to Peru, the Pope met six survivors of clergy abuse and urged the Church to make amends, strengthen victim support and build a culture of prevention and protection. His remarks renew the focus on the Church's long-running abuse scandals and the demand for justice.