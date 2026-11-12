/United Airlines to block AI agent access: Automated check-in could create regulatory risks

Published: Nov 12, 2026, 17:29 IST | Updated: Nov 12, 2026, 17:29 IST
United Airlines is taking steps to block AI agents from accessing its systems, raising concerns over the potential risks of automated travel services. The move comes amid growing use of AI-powered tools that can perform tasks such as flight bookings and automated check-ins. The airline's concerns reportedly include regulatory compliance, passenger data security and operational risks associated with allowing third-party AI agents to interact with its platforms. The development highlights the challenges airlines face as artificial intelligence becomes increasingly integrated into the travel industry.