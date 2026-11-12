/Tasnim says ballistic and cruise missiles were put on display

Published: Nov 12, 2026, 13:29 IST | Updated: Nov 12, 2026, 13:29 IST
Tasnim has reported that ballistic and cruise missiles were put on display, showcasing Iran's military capabilities amid heightened regional tensions. The display draws attention to Tehran's missile arsenal and its expanding focus on military preparedness. As tensions involving Iran and the United States continue, the missile showcase raises questions about the region's evolving security landscape and Iran's strategic messaging.