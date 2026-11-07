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China's alleged spy op targeted NVIDIA CEO | 'Businesswoman developed close relationship with CEO'

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Nov 07, 2026, 19:59 IST | Updated: Nov 07, 2026, 19:59 IST
China's alleged spy op targeted NVIDIA CEO | 'Businesswoman developed close relationship with CEO'
The Chinese businesswoman, with whom Nvidia's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Jensen Huang had alleged ties, was recruited as a spy for China's Ministry of State Security, The New York Times reported, citing a memo circulated among policymakers in the Trump administration. On Friday, three House Republican committee chairs have asked Nvidia CEO to address, behind closed doors, the reported links with a Chinese businesswoman suspected of providing information to Beijing, as per reports.

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