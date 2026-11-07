/Are American museums rejecting Israeli culture?

Published: Nov 07, 2026, 09:14 IST | Updated: Nov 07, 2026, 09:14 IST
A report by the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) and coverage in the The Jerusalem Post indicate a systemic trend of marginalization and exclusion affecting Jewish and Israeli artists across American cultural institutions. Not a single one of the 40 major American art museums evaluated in the ADL's "State of the Arts" study explicitly includes Jewish identity or antisemitism in its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) commitments.