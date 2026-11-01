/VIDEO: High speed SUV hits multiple cars in Gurugram, dashcam captures accident

A commercial taxi overturned after three vehicles collided at high speed in Haryana's Gurugram late Friday night. Dashcam footage of the crash at DLF Phase 2 was shared on internet and has since gone viral.

The crash took place around 1:30 am on the Golf Course connecting road, beneath the Rapid Metro line. A speeding SUV allegedly lost control and rammed into multiple vehicles in which a cab driver was also injured.

In the clip shared on X handle @motordave2 a black SUV can be seen moving from the left lane to the right and crashing into a car (Hyundai Aura) which overturns due to the impact.

The taxi driver was trapped inside the toppled vehicle and was rescued by passersby. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be stable. No fatalities were reported.

After the accident patrolling teams and police reached the spot and cleared the road. Cranes were deployed to carry away the toppled vehicle.