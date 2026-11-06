/Nuclear nightmare: More Iranians demand nukes as Trump weighs new attacks

Did Trump's war against Iran bring Tehran closer to building a nuclear weapon? More Iranian clerics and hardliners are demanding a fundamental shift in the country's nuclear policy. Some want Iran to abandon its longstanding prohibition on nuclear weapons. Others are calling for withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The debate has intensified following American and Israeli attacks on Iran's nuclear infrastructure and the death of former Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei. Officially Tehran stronly maintains that it has no intention to make a nuclear bomb. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is facing a major political setback. Republican losses in the November 3 midterm elections have complicated his options on Iran. He must now choose between renewed military strikes, negotiations or continued economic pressure. Iranian leaders are celebrating the American election results as a rejection of Trump's war. Demonstrators in Tehran have burned American flags and displayed effigies of Trump. But the nuclear question is becoming more dangerous.