/Videos of Asian, White children found in Meghan's father Thomas Markle home: Police

Meghan Markle's father, Thomas Markle, is currently under investigation for child sexual abuse. Now, Filipino police have reportedly found child abuse images at his apartment.

The explicit content was discovered during an investigation into allegations of child sexual abuse against him. The authorities have searched his Cebu City home, and are looking into computers, phones and storage devices.

Child abuse images found at Meghan Markle's father Thomas Markle's home

On Nov 3, the police, in a press conference on Nov 3 said that they were 'very close' to bringing formal charges against Thomas Markle after child abuse images were found at his apartment.

The search has begun, and now the authorities are searching through computers, phones and storage devices. A video of Asian and White male and female children has been found. None of the children looked Mexican.

“We were able to find that there are files consisting of several CSEAM [Anti-Child Sexual Abuse or Exploitation Materials Act] materials,” Asueta said. “If there is sufficient evidence, [then] we will file a case.”



The police have said that they are very close to filing the formar charges against Thomas. Meanwhile, Markle has denied all the allegations. However, he admitted to paying for sex in the Philippines but said it was only with adult prostitutes.

Major Asueta also said, ‘’This will be subjected further to analysis. These are videos of a male and female minors, others who are not minors doing sexual activities and of course, explicit materials. We are conducting ongoing digital forensics analysis and our field investigators are also doing their best conducting investigations... to validate the information that was provided to us. The investigation is going in the right direction.''