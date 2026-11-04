/IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli silence critics with age-defying fielding in Auckland

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, both in their late 30s and under a constant spotlight for their age, showed in the first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday (Nov 4) that they can still compete at the highest level. The duo showed some spectacular fielding during the New Zealand innings, giving fans a reason to cheer and silencing the critics who question their match fitness. Rohit affected a run-out while Kohli plucked a blinder in the slips as New Zealand were bowled out for an under-par 185 on the same ground where they had hit 259 in a T20I match days ago against the same side.

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Rohit, Kohli defy age to show excellent fielding skills

First, it was Rohit, who moved in a flash when Glenn Phillips tucked a ball onto the leg side and found a scampering Daryl Mitchell short as KL Rahul collected a clean throw and rattled the stumps. Have a look at the video below:

Kohli then came into the focus with a stunning one-handed catch at second slip off Anshul Kamboj to dismiss Nathan Smith. Watch it below:

Thanks to those two brilliant pieces of fielding, New Zealand went from 97/4 to 115/7 in the space of 44 balls, leaving them in a pit from which the Kiwis could never fly out.

India bowlers dismantle New Zealand

Bowling first after winning the toss, India's bowlers were on top of things from the get-go. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers with 4/70, while Gurnoor Brar took 3/44. Anshul Kamboj, who made his ODI debut last month against the West Indies, picked up 2/22 in one of the finest performances by an Indian pacer in over two decades.