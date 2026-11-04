/IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Rohit goes past Sourav Ganguly on list of most ducks for India

Former India skipper Rohit Sharma, during the first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday (Nov 4), surpassed Sourav Ganguly for the most ODI ducks for India. Rohit was dismissed for naught off six balls at the end of the first over of India's chase. Rohit now has 17 ducks in ODIs, one more than Ganguly's 16, and trails Kohli (19 ducks) among active Indian players. The record for the most ducks for India in ODIs lies with Sachin Tendulkar (20). The last time Rohit scored a duck was against Australia in an ODI World Cup 2023 group-stage match in Chennai.

Rohit breaks Ganguly's record for most ducks for India in ODIs

Known for taking his time before getting on with the scoring, Rohit played five balls tentatively before middling the last ball of the first over of the chase bowled by Kyle Jamieson. Unfortunately for him, the ball went straight to Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner at mid-off, who made no mistake as Rohit went back for 0 off 6 balls.

Rohit's 17 ODI ducks are now joint-sixth most for India along with Harbhajan Singh. Ahead of him in the unwanted list are: Sachin Tendulkar (20), Javagal Srinath (19), Virat Kohli (19), Anil Kumble (18), and Yuvraj Singh (18). Rohit went past Ganguly (16) in the list for the most ODI ducks for India.

India bowl out New Zealand for 185

Batting first after losing the toss, NZ lost opener Will Young (9) in the 5th over with Arshdeep Singh striking first. Brar was next to take a wicket when he dismissed Henry Nicholls (9). Daryl Mitchell (28) and Tim Seifert (38) then added 33 runs for the third wicket before Arshdeep removed Seifert. Brar then dismissed Latham and Mitchell was run out as NZ were reduced to 97/5 in 21.1 overs. The wickets kept falling continuously as Anshul Kamboj sent back Mitchell Santner (4) and Nathan Smith (1) and Arshdeep took two more wickets, Kyle Jamieson (1) and Glenn Phillips (30).