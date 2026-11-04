/'No need to sit face to face': North Korea rules out talks with Trump, fires projectile off east coast as warning

North Korea has fired an unknown projectile off its East coast on Wednesday (Nov 4), Seoul's military said. There has been no statement by North Korea on this so far. This comes as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signalled that the nuclear-armed nation is not interested in renewed dialogue with the US, saying Pyongyang had “no need to sit face to face with such unreliable and hostile persons.” This also comes as
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to possess "the most advanced and powerful warships" while touring a shipyard a day ago. "North Korea fires unidentified projectile into the East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a brief statement, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.
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US President Donald Trump in the last two months has hinted at renewed talks with Kim Jong Un. However, North Korea has ruled out such possibility. It has also increased weapons testing in the past three months with South Korea and Japan terming it as violation of international laws. On Nov 1, Kim toured the Nampho Shipyard, where North Koreais building a new warship, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
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The remarks by Kim's sister and subsequent projectile firing also comes after the FBI attributed North Korea to the theft of more than $6 billion from cryptocurrency exchange Binance. Kim Yo Jong had previously slammed these allegations as “a grave political provocation.” "It is our clear stand that we have no need to sit face to face with such unreliable and hostile persons who refuse to abandon their policy of confrontation while talking about dialogue. The choice for peace includes dialogue of course, but this is not surely equated with national interests for us," she said, according to state news agency KCNA. She also accused Washington of pursuing an "invariable hostile policy" towards Pyongyang. Trump has been cautious is his reaction when asked about the Binance hack. "Well, we're learning about it. I'm not concerned. We're learning about it. We don't know if it's North Korea but if it is we'll talk to North Korea about it," he said.