/'No need to sit face to face': North Korea rules out talks with Trump, fires projectile off east coast as warning

North Korea has fired an unknown projectile off its East coast on Wednesday (Nov 4), Seoul's military said. There has been no statement by North Korea on this so far. This comes as the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un signalled that the nuclear-armed nation is not interested in renewed dialogue with the US, saying Pyongyang had “no need to sit face to face with such unreliable and hostile persons.” This also comes as

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un vowed to possess "the most advanced and powerful warships" while touring a shipyard a day ago. "North Korea fires unidentified projectile into the East Sea," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a brief statement, referring to the body of water also known as the Sea of Japan.

US President Donald Trump in the last two months has hinted at renewed talks with Kim Jong Un. However, North Korea has ruled out such possibility. It has also increased weapons testing in the past three months with South Korea and Japan terming it as violation of international laws. On Nov 1, Kim toured the Nampho Shipyard, where North Koreais building a new warship, according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.