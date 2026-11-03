/India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Preview: Auckland’s ‘weird’ dimensions headline opener; Predicted XIs here

T20I entertainment is over, and it’s time for the longer formats to take over. What better than an old-school five-match ODI series between two powerhouses, India and New Zealand? The white-ball cricket giants are ready for a marquee One-Day series, key to their preparations for the 2027 ODI World Cup in Africa. With the talismanic batting duo of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli set to be back in the playing XI for the first time since the West Indies ODIs at home, the weird dimensions of Eden Park in Auckland, the venue for the series opener, make this contest all the more interesting.



Check out the preview and the predicted playing XIs of both teams.

Match Preview

Eden Park boasts a massive seating capacity of 42,000, but what makes it an interesting place to play cricket is its dimensions. While its square boundaries are relatively bigger (64-68 meters) on each side, its straight boundaries of approx. 52-55 meters are among the shortest in world cricket, making it unique, compact and shaped like a baseball diamond.



However, besides the dimensions, the firepower, experience and skill in both camps will make it a mouth-watering contest. Indian captain Shubman Gill, Rohit and Virat will all be back in the playing XI, and so will KL Rahul, who featured in the first Unofficial Test against New Zealand A in Lincoln.

With no Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel and Nitish Kumar Reddy are likely to fill the all-rounders’ slots. Among the bowlers, Kuldeep Yadav will be back, alongside lanky quicks Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh and seasoned Mohammed Siraj.



New Zealand will be without their three first-team players, including two openers, Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. The two are out of the five-match series with respective injuries, while Mark Chapman will also miss the action. However, ODI specialists Will Young and Tom Latham will be back in action, with all-rounder Glenn Phillips, who won the Player of the Series award in the concluded T20Is, set to hog all the limelight.



Captain Mitchell Santner will have some spin company in fellow all-rounder Michael Bracewell, as the hosts are likely to pick four quicks for the series opener.



Among those who can trouble India are batter Daryl Mitchell and seamer Kyle Jamieson.



Predicted Playing XIs of Both Teams –



India - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (captain), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (vice-captain), KL Rahul (wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Gurnoor Brar and Arshdeep Singh



New Zealand - Tim Seifert, Will Young, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (wk), Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner (captain), Nathan Smith, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy and Matt Henry

Head-to-Head ODI Record in Auckland

India and New Zealand have faced off in 10 ODI matches at Eden Park in Auckland, with New Zealand winning six and India three. One game was tied.

