/IND vs NZ 1st ODI: Kohli misses potential ton after pacers set up commanding win in Auckland

Virat Kohli and the pacers helped India win the first ODI against New Zealand at Eden Park in Auckland on Wednesday (Nov 4) by five wickets for a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. After the India quicks dismissed New Zealand for 185, Virat Kohli top-scored with 74 off 51 balls as India chased a revised target of 143 runs in 22.2 overs. Anshul Kamboj, who bowled a spell of 2/22 in 10 overs, was adjudged Player of the Match for his performance. Apart from him, Arshdeep Singh took 4/70 and Gurnoor Brar took 3/44.
India ease past New Zealand in 1st ODI
India's chase didn't start well as Rohit Sharma got out for a six-ball duck at the end of the first over. This was Rohit's 17th duck in ODIs, which saw him go past Sourav Ganguly (16) for the most ducks as an Indian player in ODIs. After Rohit's dismissal, Kohli and skipper Shubman Gill took charge of the innings and added 113 runs for the second wicket. Nathan Smith broke the partnership in the 19th over with Gill's (37) wicket after play resumed post rain.
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New Zealand's Jacob Duffy then took three more wickets in the next 12 balls, dismissing Kohli (74), Axar Patel (0), and Shreyas Iyer (15), but the target was too small to defend as KL Rahul (3 not out) and Naman Dhir (5 not out) took India home without further damage.
India bowlers tame Kiwis in unorthodox Auckland
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Bowling first after winning the toss, India's bowlers were on top of things from the get-go and sent back New Zealand's top five batters for less than 100 runs on the board. For New Zealand, Tim Seifert top-scored with 38 while Glenn Phillips managed 30 off 51. Towards the end, NZ's No. 11 Blair Tickner hit 34 off 23 balls before the Kiwis were bowled out for an under-par 185.