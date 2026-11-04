The 2026 US Midterm Elections are emerging as a crucial referendum on President Donald Trump's second term, with Democrats making early gains in the House of Representatives as vote counting continues. So far, Democrats have won 90 seats, while Republicans have secured 42 seats in the 435-member House. Held halfway through Trump's four-year presidency, the elections are being closely watched as a measure of public sentiment towards his domestic and foreign policy decisions, including his immigration crackdown, economic agenda and handling of international conflicts.

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A Democratic takeover of the House would mark a significant setback for Trump and threaten the Republican administration's ability to push its legislative agenda through Congress. It could also give Democrats greater oversight powers, including the ability to launch investigations into the administration and challenge its policies. For Republicans, the results will determine whether they can retain control of Congress and provide Trump with the legislative backing needed to advance his priorities.

Beyond the battle for congressional control, the outcome will also shape the political landscape ahead of the 2028 presidential election. As counting progresses, the focus is shifting to the key winners and losers of the 2026 midterms, the political figures who defied expectations and those whose electoral fortunes have taken a hit in what is shaping up to be a defining test of Trump's presidency.

Who won and who lost?

Major Called Races so far (US Senate)

North Carolina (FLIP): Democrat Roy Cooper has won the open Senate seat, defeating Republican Michael Whatley to secure the first major flip of the night for Democrats.

Democrat has won the open Senate seat, defeating Republican Michael Whatley to secure the first major flip of the night for Democrats. Georgia: Incumbent Democrat Jon Ossoff successfully won re-election against Republican challenger Mike Collins.

Incumbent Democrat successfully won re-election against Republican challenger Mike Collins. Florida: Republican Ashley Moody won the special election to retain her seat, fending off a progressive challenge.

Republican won the special election to retain her seat, fending off a progressive challenge. Virginia: Incumbent Democrat Mark Warner secured a quick projected victory to hold his seat.

Incumbent Democrat secured a quick projected victory to hold his seat. New Jersey: Democrat Cory Booker won re-election, defeating Republican Justin Murphy.

Democrat won re-election, defeating Republican Justin Murphy. New Hampshire: Democrat Chris Pappas won his Senate bid to keep the seat blue.

Democrat won his Senate bid to keep the seat blue. Colorado & New Mexico: Democratic incumbents John Hickenlooper and Ben Ray Luján both won re-election.

Democratic incumbents and both won re-election. Wyoming: Republican incumbent Harriet Hageman easily secured re-election.

Republican incumbent easily secured re-election. Oklahoma: Republican Kevin Hern won the US Senate election for the Class 2 seat

Republican won the US Senate election for the Class 2 seat Kentucky: Republican Representative Andy Barr projected to win the race against Democrat Charles Booker

Republican Representative projected to win the race against Democrat Charles Booker Delaware Class 2 Seat: Chris Coons from the Democratic Party projected to win

from the Democratic Party projected to win Illinois Class 2 Seat: Democrat Juliana Stratton wins

Democrat wins Massachusetts Class 2 Seat: Edward Markey from the Democratic Party is projected to win by

New Jersey Class 2 Seat is projected to win by Cory Booker from the Democratic Party.

is projected to win by from the Democratic Party. Rhode Island Class 2 Seat is projected to win by John Reed from the Democratic Party.

Major Called Races so far (US House of Representatives)