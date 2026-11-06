/Ramayana Part 1: Are Ravana's throne and Surpanakha's chariot real or VFX? Art director reveals

Ever since Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited mythological saga Ramayana Part 1, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi and more, hit cinemas on November 5 (Thursday), the film has been drawing attention for its grand visuals and striking VFX. Made on a reported budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the epic goes beyond its impressive visuals, with its elaborate sets and handcrafted elements now becoming a talking point among audiences.

In a recent interview, the film's art director, Ramesh Andhale, shared fascinating details about the epic's making. Among the biggest revelations, he spills the tea about the staggering costs of Ravana's throne and Surpanakha's chariot.

Ravana's throne made of 24K Gold

In an interview with Prabhat Khabar, art director Ramesh offered a glimpse into the making of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1, revealing details about the cost of its elaborate props, the manpower involved, and the effort behind creating its grand sets.

Ramesh revealed that he joined the team in February 2024, but set construction began two months later, in April 2024, at Prime Focus Studios in Film City, Mumbai. He also revealed that the team built over 150 sets for the film.

Talking about the grand sequences in which Ravana takes control of Lanka after defeating Kuber and claiming the throne, art director Ramesh Andhale revealed that the art design team spent nearly four months creating Ravana's golden throne. The process began with a clay model based on the initial designs, which the team then used to build the fibre structure. To give it a regal finish, the team applied real 24-karat gold leaf to the throne. The elaborate prop reportedly cost around Rs 1 crore.

Surpanakha’s chariot cost Rs 1.5 crore

For those who have watched the film and wonder about the chariot on which Rakul Preet Singh, as Surpanakha, arrives, Ramesh shares that the prop took nearly three months to complete, despite appearing in just one scene.

The team paid close attention to the chariot's details to give it a realistic look without VFX. The vehicle has also been gold-plated, taking the reported cost of the chariot to around Rs 1.15 crore.

WION's review of Ramayana Part 1

WION's Shomini Sen reviewed the film and shared her verdict, which reads, "Ramayana: Part 1 ultimately triumphs for its audacious scale. Indian cinema, perhaps, will witness a change going forward in terms of filmmaking after Ramayana. The film shows what India and Indian artists are capable of. Producers Namit Malhotra and Yash, along with director Nitesh Tiwari, take an age-old story and present it with all possible modern-day technology, making Ramayana a stunning visual extravaganza." Read the full review here.

About Ramayana Part 1

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is a two-part mythological saga. Backed by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshmana.

The first part brings the epic tale of Lord Rama to the screen, tracing his birth and upbringing through to his 14-year exile, following palace intrigue led by Queen Kaikeyi. Accompanied by Sita and Lakshmana, Rama ventures into the forest, where Ravana abducts Sita—setting the stage for a battle between good and evil.