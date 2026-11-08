/From Jaisalmer’s Border to Ayodhya’s Ghats: India Lights Up for Diwali — IN PICS

From BSF jawans bursting crackers in Jaisalmer to lakhs of diyas lighting up Ayodhya’s Deepotsav ghats, India celebrated Diwali with fervour; girls lit lamps in Prayagraj, and markets glowed in Delhi’s South Extension.
BSF soldiers burst firecrackers on the occasion of the Diwali festival in Jaisalmer on Sunday.
Stores in the South Extension area are decorated with festive lighting, on the occasion of Diwali.
Girls light diyas on the occasion of the Diwali festival in Prayagraj on Sunday.
An aerial top-down view of the main stage and ghats, dazzling with colourful laser beams and millions of earthen lamps during the 10th Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on Saturday.