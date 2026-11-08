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From Jaisalmer’s Border to Ayodhya’s Ghats: India Lights Up for Diwali — IN PICS

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Nov 08, 2026, 20:56 IST | Updated: Nov 08, 2026, 20:56 IST

From BSF jawans bursting crackers in Jaisalmer to lakhs of diyas lighting up Ayodhya’s Deepotsav ghats, India celebrated Diwali with fervour; girls lit lamps in Prayagraj, and markets glowed in Delhi’s South Extension.

BSF soldiers celebrates Diwali in Jaisalmer
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(Photograph: ANI)

BSF soldiers celebrates Diwali in Jaisalmer

BSF soldiers burst firecrackers on the occasion of the Diwali festival in Jaisalmer on Sunday.

Delhi-NCR on the occasion of Diwali
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(Photograph: ANI)

Delhi-NCR on the occasion of Diwali

Stores in the South Extension area are decorated with festive lighting, on the occasion of Diwali.

Diwali in Prayagraj
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(Photograph: ANI)

Diwali in Prayagraj

Girls light diyas on the occasion of the Diwali festival in Prayagraj on Sunday.

Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya.
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Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya.

An aerial top-down view of the main stage and ghats, dazzling with colourful laser beams and millions of earthen lamps during the 10th Deepotsav celebrations in Ayodhya on Saturday.

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