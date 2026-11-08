/PM Modi warns against ‘dimagi Naxals’ in Diwali speech, celebrates festival with jawans | IN PICS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated Diwali 2026 with security personnel deployed in anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh's Bastar on Sunday, describing the occasion as special as it marked the first festival of lights since the country's success in its decades-long battle against Maoism. However, while declaring that armed Naxalism had ended, the Prime Minister warned that the threat from "dimagi Naxals" remained, alleging that they had infiltrated political parties and various organisations.

"This Diwali in 2026 is truly special. This is the first Diwali since the nation won its decades-long battle against Naxalism and Maoist terror. This is the first Diwali where every single district in the country is free from Naxalism," Modi said while addressing security personnel.