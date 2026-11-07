/Anushka Shetty birthday special: From Baahubali to Vedam, 5 must-watch films of the actress on OTT

Anushka Shetty is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema, known for her versatility, powerful screen presence, and memorable performances in Telugu and Tamil films. From playing the fierce warrior queen Devasena in Baahubali to Rudrama Devi in Rudhramadevi, she won hearts with her acting range and carved a special place for herself in the industry. On her birthday, let's look back at her five best movies that you can enjoy on OTT platforms.