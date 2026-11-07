/Anushka Shetty birthday special: From Baahubali to Vedam, 5 must-watch films of the actress on OTT

Anushka Shetty turned 45 today. From Baahubali to Rudhramadevi, the actress has delivered several acclaimed performances across genres. On her birthday, look at these five films that highlight her versatility and talent.
Anushka Shetty is one of the most popular actresses in Indian cinema, known for her versatility, powerful screen presence, and memorable performances in Telugu and Tamil films. From playing the fierce warrior queen Devasena in Baahubali to Rudrama Devi in Rudhramadevi, she won hearts with her acting range and carved a special place for herself in the industry. On her birthday, let's look back at her five best movies that you can enjoy on OTT platforms.
Where to watch: Netflix
SS Rajamouli's much-acclaimed franchise stars Anushka Shetty as Devasena, a fierce princess and warrior who refuses to bow to injustice. Her powerful performance as the princess of the Kuntala kingdom, especially in the second instalment, earned widespread praise.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, the film stars Anushka as Saroja, a sex worker who dreams of leaving her past behind and beginning a new life. The story follows five people from different walks of life whose paths eventually intersect.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Based on the life of the Kakatiya dynasty's warrior queen Rudrama Devi, this historical action drama stars the actress in the title role of a princess raised as a prince to secure her claim to the throne. It also features Allu Arjun and Rana Daggubati.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Anushka plays Anuradha, a lawyer who helps him in his legal battle. Starring alongside Vikram in the lead role, this emotional drama follows a father with an intellectual disability who fights to regain custody of his daughter.
Where to watch Netflix
Directed by Mahesh Babu P, this romantic comedy stars Anushka as Anvitha Shetty, an independent chef who believes in living life on her own terms. Her world changes when she meets stand-up comedian Siddhu, played by Naveen Polishetty.