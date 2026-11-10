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Anthropic wants a historic IPO, but can it win investors' trust? 5 reasons it could fail

Abhinav Yadav
Edited By Abhinav Yadav
Published: Nov 10, 2026, 21:45 IST | Updated: Nov 10, 2026, 21:45 IST

Anthropic's upcoming blockbuster IPO targets a $1.4 trillion valuation, but intense competition, high operational costs, and regulatory hurdles pose significant risks.

Fierce Market Competition
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Fierce Market Competition

Anthropic faces intense pressure from major technology rivals like OpenAI and Google in the fast-moving artificial intelligence market. If competitors deliver superior products at lower prices, retaining corporate customers will become significantly harder. The rapid pace of industry innovation means that today's technological edge can disappear quickly.

Massive Operating Costs
2 / 5
(Photograph: AFP)

Massive Operating Costs

Developing and operating advanced artificial intelligence models requires expensive computing infrastructure, specialised microchips, and vast amounts of electricity. These heavy operational expenditures put severe pressure on profit margins, especially if clients demand cheaper services. Revenue growth must outpace these massive training costs to justify market expectations.

Uncertain Long-Term Profits
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(Photograph: Pexels)

Uncertain Long-Term Profits

High current demand for artificial intelligence tools does not guarantee sustained long-term profitability across corporate sectors. Many businesses experiment with new software but may reduce spending if clear financial returns fail to materialise. Anthropic must prove that customers will continue paying for Claude over extended periods.

Regulatory and Legal Hurdles
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(Photograph: AFP)

Regulatory and Legal Hurdles

The artificial intelligence sector faces growing legal scrutiny regarding data usage, copyright laws, and safety standards. New government regulations or expensive courtroom disputes could increase operating expenses and restrict how products are developed. Navigating these complex legal hurdles remains a persistent challenge for commercial expansion.

Lofty Valuation Pressures
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Lofty Valuation Pressures

A proposed valuation of up to $1.4 trillion places extraordinary performance expectations on the upcoming stock market debut. If future revenue growth slows or broader market sentiment cools, share prices will experience heavy downward pressure. A successful listing does not automatically translate into a safe long-term investment.

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