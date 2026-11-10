/Is Anthropic too expensive to go public? 5 red flags that could make investors think twice

Anthropic's proposed $1.4 trillion IPO faces five key risks, including $900 billion in compute commitments, fierce rivalries, and regulatory scrutiny.
Anthropic is seeking a valuation of up to $1.4 trillion by offering 825 million shares at $70 to $78 per share. This massive price tag leaves very little margin for error. If revenue growth slows or quarterly earnings miss market targets, share prices could face immediate downward pressure.
Developing and maintaining advanced artificial intelligence models requires massive capital. Anthropic has accumulated nearly $900 billion in future computing and infrastructure commitments. These heavy expenses put continuous strain on operating margins, making it difficult to turn high demand into sustained profitability.
Anthropic faces strong competition from well-funded rivals like OpenAI and Google. The artificial intelligence sector moves rapidly, with competitors frequently releasing capable models at lower prices. If rivals undercut pricing, Anthropic could struggle to maintain customer growth and protect its market share.
Although enterprise interest in the Claude assistant remains strong, long-term corporate spending is not guaranteed. Businesses using artificial intelligence tools for coding and writing may cut back if clear financial benefits do not materialise. Anthropic must prove customers will continue paying over several years.
Artificial intelligence companies face expanding global scrutiny over copyright, data usage, and safety standards. Emerging government regulations and potential court disputes could increase compliance expenses and restrict product development. For a trillion-dollar listing, legal uncertainty represents a persistent financial risk.