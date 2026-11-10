/Delhi Red Fort blast: A year since the deadly terror attack that shook the nation

The investigation has revealed that the Red Fort may not have been the original target for the blast. According to the NIA, Nabi changed his plan at the last minute. The agency said that the bomber initially targeted Lal Mandir, a Jain temple, but changed his plan due to the traffic and presence of police in the area.

Nabi walked out of the Sunhari Masjid parking lot around 6:37 pm and drove his i20 car, which had been converted into a Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED), near Lal Mandir. He then tried to park the vehicle there but made a U-turn and reached near the Red Fort. The blast happened minutes later at 6:50 pm.