/New OTT releases this week (November 9-15, 2026): Jailer 2, The Lord of the Rings, Bandra- 6 latest titles coming on Netflix, Prime Video and more

OTT releases this week offer a variety of genres across streaming platforms. From Jailer 2 and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 3 to Student of the Year: After Dark, here's a look at the list of new movies and web series arriving this week.
Planning your weekend watchlist? From action thrillers to fantasy dramas and campus mysteries, we've got you covered with a curated list of the latest OTT releases arriving on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: November 11, 2026
The fantasy drama series is returning with its much-awaited third season. Set in the Second Age of Middle-earth, the new season continues the story of Sauron as he attempts to rise to power and forge the One Ring. The series features an ensemble cast, including Morfydd Clark, Charlie Vickers and Robert Aramayo.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: November 12, 2026
Superstar Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian in the much-awaited sequel to his 2023 blockbuster. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the action-crime drama follows the retired jailer as he is pulled back into action when a powerful criminal syndicate threatens his family.
Where to watch: Zee 5
Release Date: November 11, 2026
Starring Arjun Rampal and Priyamani, this is a crime thriller directed by Sangeeth Sivan. The film follows a suspended police officer who sets out to investigate a missing fortune. However, his search soon draws him into a dangerous web of betrayal, greed and unexpected twists.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Release Date: November 13, 2026
Shanaya Kapoor makes her OTT debut with this thriller series. Set at St. Teresa's, the story follows Aditi Malik, who goes undercover at the school to investigate the mysterious death of her twin sister, Aayesha.
Where to watch: Apple TV+
Release Date: November 13, 2026
Featuring Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie, the upcoming crime thriller series revolves around an ambitious bank heist in Zurich. It follows a disgraced FBI agent and an American career criminal who find themselves caught in a dangerous game of cat and mouse across Europe.
Where to watch: Zee 5
Release Date: November 13, 2026
Starring Dileep and Tamannaah Bhatia, the Malayalam action drama follows Aala, a powerful businessman with a troubled past, whose life takes an unexpected turn after he crosses paths with Tara Janaki, a popular Bollywood actress from the 1990s.
Where to watch: Zee 5
Release Date: November 13, 2026
Helmed by Abhirup Ghosh, this Bengali action-crime thriller stars Ritwick Chakraborty, Koushani Mukherjee, Mir Afsar Ali, and Arpan Ghoshal. The story follows Kolkata Police officer Debanjan Dutta and his team as they investigate a disturbing crime that shakes the city.