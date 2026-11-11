/Happy birthday, Leonardo DiCaprio! Titanic to Inception, 7 must-watch films of the Hollywood star on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV

Also appearing in the cast are: Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg and Martin Sheen. Martin Scorsese's crime thriller is a story of two men on opposite sides of the law. DiCaprio portrays Billy Costigan, an undercover Massachusetts State Police officer tasked with infiltrating a criminal network directed by Frank Costello (Nicholson). At the same time, Colin Sullivan (Damon), embedded in the police force, quietly supplies information to the criminals. As each side tries to uncover the mole within its ranks, Costigan becomes increasingly caught in a perilous position. The film went on to win four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Scorsese.