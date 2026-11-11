/Happy birthday, Leonardo DiCaprio! Titanic to Inception, 7 must-watch films of the Hollywood star on Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar and more

Leonardo DiCaprio turned 52 on November 11. Known for his versatility, the actor has a career spanning over three decades. Let's take a look at his best films.
Leonardo DiCaprio is known for several critically acclaimed performances that have stayed with audiences years after the films were released. The actor has consistently shown his capacity to shift across genres, whether portraying morally complex figures or real-life individuals. He has also collaborated with several prominent directors, such as Christopher Nolan, Quentin Tarantino, Steven Spielberg, and Martin Scorsese. To mark his 52nd birthday on November 11, here are DiCaprio’s top 7 films to watch.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
Directed by James Cameron, Titanic features him as Jack Dawson, a young artist who secures a third-class ticket to the ill-fated RMS Titanic during a poker game. His life shifts unexpectedly when he encounters Rose DeWitt Bukater, portrayed by Kate Winslet. Although their social backgrounds differ greatly, the pair form a deep romantic bond. Yet the ship’s tragic outcome alters everything. The film won 11 Academy Awards.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
DiCaprio’s comic timing and his knack for playing morally questionable characters were on full display in the film. Martin Scorsese directs this black comedy based on the life of former stockbroker Jordan Belfort. The actor plays Belfort, who builds a lucrative stockbroking business through fraudulent financial practices. The film follows his rise in the financial world and the eventual consequences of his actions.
Where to watch: Netflix
DiCaprio gave one of his most physically demanding performances in Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s survival drama The Revenant. The actor depicts Hugh Glass, a frontiersman badly wounded after a bear attack during a journey. Abandoned by his companions, Glass must endure the unforgiving wilderness. The performance secured DiCaprio his first Academy Award for Best Actor in 2016. The film also received Oscars for Best Director and Best Cinematography.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Christopher Nolan’s science-fiction thriller Inception presents Dom Cobb, a thief who enters people’s subconscious minds to extract confidential information. He receives a chance to clear his criminal record through an unusual assignment. Yet the mission grows more challenging because of unresolved emotional struggles. Marion Cotillard, Tom Hardy, and Elliot Page also hold key roles.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV
Also appearing in the cast are: Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg and Martin Sheen. Martin Scorsese's crime thriller is a story of two men on opposite sides of the law. DiCaprio portrays Billy Costigan, an undercover Massachusetts State Police officer tasked with infiltrating a criminal network directed by Frank Costello (Nicholson). At the same time, Colin Sullivan (Damon), embedded in the police force, quietly supplies information to the criminals. As each side tries to uncover the mole within its ranks, Costigan becomes increasingly caught in a perilous position. The film went on to win four Academy Awards, including Best Picture and Best Director for Scorsese.
Where to watch: SonyLiv
Quentin Tarantino brought DiCaprio and Brad Pitt together for Once Upon a Time in... Hollywood, a film set in Los Angeles in 1969. DiCaprio portrays Rick Dalton, a television actor whose career is gradually losing momentum. Pitt portrays Cliff Booth, Rick’s enduring friend and stunt double, remaining loyal through both professional and personal setbacks. Their lives unfold across Hollywood as they become linked to the Manson Family’s events. The film ultimately secured two Oscars.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, JioHotstar
In Paul Thomas Anderson's One Battle After Another, DiCaprio plays Bob Ferguson, a former revolutionary who is now living a relatively isolated life while raising his teenage daughter, Willa, played by Chase Infiniti. His relatively quiet existence is disrupted when circumstances force him to confront people and events connected to his past.